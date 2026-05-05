Romelu Lukaku Injury: Back in Italy
Lukaku (hip) has returned to Naples and trained individually, the club announced.
Lukaku reported back to his team after two separate rehab stints abroad, the first of which hadn't been concurred. He could potentially be available for one of the final three matches if the coach deems him fit enough to contribute. He hasn't appeared in over two months at this point and never got into a rhythm after an early serious thigh injury.
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