Romelu Lukaku Injury: Feeling good in preparation

Lukaku (hip) insists he is in better physical shape than he was ahead of the 2022 World Cup and is working hard to regain match sharpness in time for the tournament, according to Martin Weynants of the RTBF. "I feel better and better. I am in better shape than before the 2022 World Cup, I should not have gone to Qatar at the time. I am not going there thinking I will already be a starter. Nor that I will play an hour. That would be completely crazy to think. I have only played 64 minutes. You have to remain a little reasonable. I will do everything to be ready and I will be able to make my contribution to the team at a later stage."

Lukaku has managed just 64 minutes of competitive football this season due to multiple injuries and is being realistic about his role heading into the tournament, tempering expectations while committing to doing everything possible to be ready. Belgium are organizing special training matches specifically to help him regain competitive rhythm, with Lukaku also clarifying that he has no intention of leaving Napoli this summer despite the controversy surrounding his rehabilitation in Belgium, insisting his love for the club remains intact with one year remaining on his contract.