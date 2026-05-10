Romelu Lukaku Injury: Out versus Bologna
Lukaku (hip) won't be selected for Monday's fixture versus Bologna and might not be available for any of the last three rounds, Mediaset reported.
Lukaku has worked separately from the rest of the group since returning to Italy and is unlikely to play in the last two tilts, although the decision isn't set in stone at this stage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romelu Lukaku See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics41 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List47 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16November 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Saturday, June 22: More Upsets?June 21, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romelu Lukaku See More