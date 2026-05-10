Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku Injury: Out versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Lukaku (hip) won't be selected for Monday's fixture versus Bologna and might not be available for any of the last three rounds, Mediaset reported.

Lukaku has worked separately from the rest of the group since returning to Italy and is unlikely to play in the last two tilts, although the decision isn't set in stone at this stage.

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
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