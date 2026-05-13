Romelu Lukaku Injury: Returning to Belgium
Lukaku is heading back to Belgium to work on his conditioning ahead of the World Cup, La Repubblica reported.
Lukaku won't play in the last two Napoli matches and will be evaluated by the national team's medical staff in the next few weeks, considering he hasn't played in over two months. He has featured just six times, scoring once, this campaign, because of multiple injuries, adding three shots (two on target) and two chances created.
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