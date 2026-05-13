Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku Injury: Returning to Belgium

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lukaku is heading back to Belgium to work on his conditioning ahead of the World Cup, La Repubblica reported.

Lukaku won't play in the last two Napoli matches and will be evaluated by the national team's medical staff in the next few weeks, considering he hasn't played in over two months. He has featured just six times, scoring once, this campaign, because of multiple injuries, adding three shots (two on target) and two chances created.

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
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