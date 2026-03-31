Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku Injury: Risks being frozen out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:19am

Lukaku didn't report back to his team despite withdrawing from international duty due to an injury, and Napoli announced that they are evaluating potential disciplinary measures.

Lukaku was diagnosed with a hip inflammation by the national team's doctors and decided to stay in his home country to rehab, irking his club. It remains to be seen when he'll be back and if he'll be outright excluded from the squad or simply fined. He has had a secondary role since recovering from a major thigh injury, playing second fiddle to Rasmus Hojlund and making a few short cameos.

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
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