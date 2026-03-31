Romelu Lukaku Injury: Risks being frozen out
Lukaku didn't report back to his team despite withdrawing from international duty due to an injury, and Napoli announced that they are evaluating potential disciplinary measures.
Lukaku was diagnosed with a hip inflammation by the national team's doctors and decided to stay in his home country to rehab, irking his club. It remains to be seen when he'll be back and if he'll be outright excluded from the squad or simply fined. He has had a secondary role since recovering from a major thigh injury, playing second fiddle to Rasmus Hojlund and making a few short cameos.
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