Romelu Lukaku Injury: Scores in friendly

Lukaku (hip) scored during Thursday's 3-0 training match victory over Standard de Liege's reserve side at the Proximus Basecamp, providing a significant boost to his World Cup preparations and reassuring everyone around the national team about his physical condition, according to Muzamel Rahmat of Walfoot.

Lukaku had been limited to just 64 minutes of competitive football all season with Napoli due to injury, making his goal in the training match a meaningful milestone in his bid to be ready for the tournament. Coach Rudi Garcia is planning to reintegrate him gradually rather than starting him in the opener against Egypt, with Charles De Ketelaere likely to feature in a false nine role or Matias Fernandez-Pardo starting up front for the first fixtures as Lukaku builds his sharpness. The veteran's future at Napoli beyond the World Cup looks increasingly uncertain with several offers reportedly arriving from Saudi Arabia, but for now the focus is entirely on peaking at the right moment for Belgium's Group G campaign.