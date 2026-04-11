Romelu Lukaku Injury: Still out of the country
Lukaku (hip) hasn't reported back to his team and has actually been spotted training with FC Antwerp in recent days, Corriere dello Sport informed.
Lukaku continues to recover in his home country, taking advantage of a local facility, and his return has been pushed back a couple of times. He'll need to mend fences once he decides to head back, as his decision was unilateral.
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