Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku Injury: Still out of the country

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lukaku (hip) hasn't reported back to his team and has actually been spotted training with FC Antwerp in recent days, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Lukaku continues to recover in his home country, taking advantage of a local facility, and his return has been pushed back a couple of times. He'll need to mend fences once he decides to head back, as his decision was unilateral.

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
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