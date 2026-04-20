Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku Injury: Will keep rehabbing abroad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Lukaku (hip) returned to Naples and agreed to pay a fine for his impromptu hiatus, but will head back to Belgium to recover from his injury, Sky Italy reported.

Lukaku cleared the air with his club after deciding to stay away on his own following the last international break, but he'll quickly fly back to his home country to recuperate and work on his conditioning. He doesn't have a clear timetable at this stage. Rasmus Hojlund and Giovane will be the options in the role for a while longer.

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
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