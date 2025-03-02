Romelu Lukaku News: Passable in Inter meeting
Lukaku drew three fouls and had two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.
Lukaku wasn't very threatening in the box but served as a big hub for the offense and interplayed well with his teammates, creating a few dangerous situations. He hasn't found the target in five rounds, where he has recorded one goal, seven shots (one on target), three key passes and two tackles (one won).
