Romelu Lukaku News: Passable in Inter meeting

Lukaku drew three fouls and had two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Lukaku wasn't very threatening in the box but served as a big hub for the offense and interplayed well with his teammates, creating a few dangerous situations. He hasn't found the target in five rounds, where he has recorded one goal, seven shots (one on target), three key passes and two tackles (one won).