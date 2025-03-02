Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku News: Passable in Inter meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Lukaku drew three fouls and had two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Lukaku wasn't very threatening in the box but served as a big hub for the offense and interplayed well with his teammates, creating a few dangerous situations. He hasn't found the target in five rounds, where he has recorded one goal, seven shots (one on target), three key passes and two tackles (one won).

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now