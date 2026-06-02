Romelu Lukaku News: Returns with national team

Lukaku (hip) made a 17-minute appearance and scored the second of Belgium's goals in Tuesday's 2-0 friendly win over Croatia.

Lukaku bounced back to competitive play following a three-month absence, and he quickly found the back of the net in his first chance. The experienced striker is now ready to compete for a major role at the international level, serving as an alternative to Charles De Ketelaere, who has recently been used in the middle of the front line. While not guaranteed to start, Lukaku is one of the top attacking threats of a squad that could benefit from a favorable group-stage schedule.