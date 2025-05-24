Romelu Lukaku News: Scores to secure title

Lukaku scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Cagliari. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Lukaku scored the second goal of the game to help Napoli secure the Serie A title. This was his 14th goal this season and his 24th goal involvement of the year. Each of his last six goals have come in home games. In this game, he took three shots, his second home game in a row with that many shots.