Romelu Lukaku News: Season opener decides game
Lukaku scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.
Lukaku logged a season high 17 minutes and made every second count, netting a decisive last minute winner for his first goal of the season and creating two other chances. Napoli's top scorer from their title winning season has endured a difficult return since coming back from a serious long term injury in January, with the coaching staff carefully managing his workload. That goal will undoubtedly boost his confidence as he looks to make an impact in whatever limited minutes come his way, with Napoli pushing for a Champions League spot next season.
