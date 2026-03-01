Romelu Lukaku headshot

Romelu Lukaku News: Season opener decides game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lukaku scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Lukaku logged a season high 17 minutes and made every second count, netting a decisive last minute winner for his first goal of the season and creating two other chances. Napoli's top scorer from their title winning season has endured a difficult return since coming back from a serious long term injury in January, with the coaching staff carefully managing his workload. That goal will undoubtedly boost his confidence as he looks to make an impact in whatever limited minutes come his way, with Napoli pushing for a Champions League spot next season.

Romelu Lukaku
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romelu Lukaku See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romelu Lukaku See More
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Saturday, June 22: More Upsets?
SOC
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Saturday, June 22: More Upsets?
Rotowire Staff
June 21, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
SOC
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 28, 2023