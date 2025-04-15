Romelu Lukaku News: Shines against Empoli

Lukaku scored one goal and assisted twice from six shots (one on target) and three chances created in Monday's 3-0 victory against Empoli.

Lukaku participated in every goal, feeding Scott McTominay twice and finding the target with an easy finish from inside the box. He leads Serie A with ten assists, while he has scored 12 goals in the season. He has hit the net thrice in the last five matches, adding three helpers, 10 shots (four on target) and eight key passes.