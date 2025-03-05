Romeo Lavia Injury: Begins training

Lavia (strain) has started to train again, according to manager Enzo Maresca, per Simon Johnson of The Athletic.

Lavia has returned to the training pitch this week, bringing some confidence that the midfielder is going to be fit soon. He still has yet to be confirmed to train with the team, likely meaning he will miss at least this week's matches. He will hope this is the case and a return isn't more than two weeks away, as he last played Jan. 14.