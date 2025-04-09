Romeo Lavia Injury: Could return Sunday

Lavia could return as soon as Sunday's clash with Ipswich Town, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Hopefully we can get Romeo very soon. I don't know if for the next game, but he looks quite good in terms of being back soon."

Lavia suffered a setback with his knock and is still working on his recovery. There's no exact timeline for his return but the midfielder seems to be in the final stages of his recovery if he can avoid another setback with the injury.