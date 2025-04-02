Romeo Lavia Injury: Doubtful against Spurs

Lavia (undisclosed) picked up a small issue earlier this week and is a doubt for Thursday's clash against Tottenham, coach Enzo Maresca said in a press conference, per Football London. "He was doing better in terms of progress but unfortunately one or two days ago he had a small problem, so we will see in the next few hours."

Lavia will be a late decision after picking up a small issue earlier this week in training. The midfielder had been progressing well in terms of fitness before this likely setback. He will be assessed in the next few hours to determine his availability for Thursday's game. That said, he has featured for only 8 minutes in two games since his return from injury, so his potential absence won't affect the starting XI.