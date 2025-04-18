Fantasy Soccer
Romeo Lavia headshot

Romeo Lavia Injury: Option to face Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Lavia (undisclosed) is training again and is an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Romeo is back. He is training with us and can be available for Sunday's game."

Lavia looks to be back on the call after some time out with an undisclosed injury, as he is now an option for Sunday's contest. This is good news, as he has only played in one game since Jan. 14 due to injuries. He will likely return to a bench spot, hoping to earn some time to test his legs.

Romeo Lavia
Chelsea
