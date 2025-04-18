Romeo Lavia Injury: Option to face Fulham

Lavia (undisclosed) is training again and is an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Romeo is back. He is training with us and can be available for Sunday's game."

Lavia looks to be back on the call after some time out with an undisclosed injury, as he is now an option for Sunday's contest. This is good news, as he has only played in one game since Jan. 14 due to injuries. He will likely return to a bench spot, hoping to earn some time to test his legs.