Romeo Lavia Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Lavia (knock) is not available for Tuesday's game against Tottenham.
Lavia is facing a second straight match on the sidelines following his exclusion from the FA Cup final due to an apparently minor issue. The season is almost over for him, as he's unlikely to get another start in the competition with Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez, all of whom should see increased outings until Lavia is fit again.
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