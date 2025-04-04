Romeo Lavia Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Lavia (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Brentford, according to manager Enzo Maresca. 'For Sunday, Romeo is out. If you compare Romeo's games this season to last season, he has already improved. But the target with Romeo is just to try to keep him fit as much as we can and play more games next season than this season.'

Lavia isn't an option Sunday as he continues to deal with a muscular issue. The midfielder will hope to return for an April 13 clash with Ipswich. Lavia has played a larger role this season, but still isn't being risked as he struggles with a variety of issues.