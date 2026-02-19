Romeo Lavia Injury: Set to feature in U21 game
Lavia (quadriceps) is expected to play for the Under-21 squad Friday while he works on his return from injury, Peter Rutzler of Times Sport reports.
Lavia has been back in training for over a week now and could be close to rejoining the first team, but will first get some practice with the youth side after being sidelined since November. He may not play a huge role for the remainder of the season but should add depth behind Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos at some point.
