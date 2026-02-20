Romeo Lavia Injury: Starts in U21 game

Lavia (quadriceps) is in the starting squad for Friday's U21 game against Leeds United, according to Bobby Vincent from Football London.

Lavia slots into the U21 starting XI for Friday's clash against Leeds United as he enters the final stretch of his recovery and continues ramping up his fitness. The midfielder is targeting a return to full first-team training next week and is working his way back to peak condition. If everything stays on track, he could soon provide a real boost and added quality to the Blues midfield before the end of the month.