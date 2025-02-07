Romeo Lavia Injury: Still long way to go

Lavia (muscular) has a "long way to go" before coming back, according to manager Enzo Maresca.

It's been a troubling season for Lavia, who opened the season with an injury, got a bit of run in the midfield and then suffered two more injuries since December. It's unclear when he'll be back on the pitch, but given his variety of injuries this season, he won't be brought back quicker than he needs to be.