Romeo Lavia Injury: Uncertain for Tottenham clash

Lavia (knock) was left out of Saturday's FA Cup final squad against Manchester City after picking up a knock in the build-up to the fixture, and is uncertain for Tuesday's Premier League clash against Tottenham, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "Romeo took a slight knock in the build-up to the game. Nothing major, but with Romeo, we didn't want to take that risk. I thought he was brilliant in the games that he did play, and he gave us a lot the same way Levi did, but we just have to be careful with players that have had that injury history."

Lavia's omission from the showpiece fixture was a precautionary decision, with the Belgian midfielder's well-documented injury history since joining Chelsea clearly a factor in the coaching staff's thinking. He had been impressive in his recent appearances, and the club will be eager to have him available for the final two Premier League fixtures of the season. No further details have been provided on the extent of the knock, leaving his availability for Tuesday uncertain pending further assessment.