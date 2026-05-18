Romeo Lavia headshot

Romeo Lavia Injury: Uncertain for Tottenham clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lavia (knock) was left out of Saturday's FA Cup final squad against Manchester City after picking up a knock in the build-up to the fixture, and is uncertain for Tuesday's Premier League clash against Tottenham, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "Romeo took a slight knock in the build-up to the game. Nothing major, but with Romeo, we didn't want to take that risk. I thought he was brilliant in the games that he did play, and he gave us a lot the same way Levi did, but we just have to be careful with players that have had that injury history."

Lavia's omission from the showpiece fixture was a precautionary decision, with the Belgian midfielder's well-documented injury history since joining Chelsea clearly a factor in the coaching staff's thinking. He had been impressive in his recent appearances, and the club will be eager to have him available for the final two Premier League fixtures of the season. No further details have been provided on the extent of the knock, leaving his availability for Tuesday uncertain pending further assessment.

Romeo Lavia
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Lavia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Lavia See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
SOC
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
37 days ago