Romeo Lavia News: Makes bench Saturday

Lavia is on the verge of logging his first senior minutes since early November after a quad injury kept him sidelined for months. The midfielder took a key step in his comeback by playing a planned half in Friday's U21 matchup against Leeds United, building match fitness, and he now makes the bench for Saturday's clash against the Clarets with the senior squad. He could see some minutes off becnh if called upon during the game and once he will be back to full speed, Lavia is expected to re-enter the rotation and provide added depth in the midfield mix for the Blues.