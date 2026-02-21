Romeo Lavia headshot

Romeo Lavia News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Lavia (quadriceps) played one half of Friday's U21 game against Leeds United as planned and makes the bench for Saturday's clash against Burnley with the senior team.

Lavia is on the verge of logging his first senior minutes since early November after a quad injury kept him sidelined for months. The midfielder took a key step in his comeback by playing a planned half in Friday's U21 matchup against Leeds United, building match fitness, and he now makes the bench for Saturday's clash against the Clarets with the senior squad. He could see some minutes off becnh if called upon during the game and once he will be back to full speed, Lavia is expected to re-enter the rotation and provide added depth in the midfield mix for the Blues.

Romeo Lavia
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Lavia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Lavia See More
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW20
SOC
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW20
Author Image
Luke Atzert
49 days ago
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW18
SOC
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW18
Author Image
Luke Atzert
59 days ago
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW13
SOC
Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW13
Author Image
Luke Atzert
84 days ago
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
SOC
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
89 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10
Author Image
Luke Atzert
113 days ago