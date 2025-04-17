Rominigue Kouame Injury: Doesn't train Thursday

Kouame (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in training and his availability to play Saturday against Cincinnati is uncertain, Joe Chatz of OnTap SportsNet reports.

The central midfielder wasn't part of Thursday's session, and that doesn't bode well for his chances of playing this weekend. Kouame has had a fair share of fitness issues this season and has been limited to only one start and four outings in 2025, though he did score a goal in his lone start.