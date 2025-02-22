Rominigue Kouame Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Kouame (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.
Kouame is recovering from a lower-body injury and will be unavailable for the opening match of the MLS season. He played 30 minutes in the last pre-season game, indicating that he is close to returning to full fitness. His absence will require a defensive adjustment, as he is expected to start in the midfield this season. Sergio Oregel is likely to start in his place until Kouame returns.
