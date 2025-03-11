Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rominigue Kouame headshot

Rominigue Kouame Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Kouame (lower body) was training individually Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Kouame has finally returned to the training field after some time out due to a lower body injury, having yet to appear this season. He will still have to train with the group before he is considered an option but he will hope that takes place this week and he is ready to face Toronto on Saturday.

Rominigue Kouame
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now