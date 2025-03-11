Rominigue Kouame Injury: Trains individually
Kouame (lower body) was training individually Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Kouame has finally returned to the training field after some time out due to a lower body injury, having yet to appear this season. He will still have to train with the group before he is considered an option but he will hope that takes place this week and he is ready to face Toronto on Saturday.
