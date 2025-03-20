Fantasy Soccer
Rominigue Kouame headshot

Rominigue Kouame Injury: Will travel Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Kouame (lower body) will be part of the squad for Saturday's game against Vancouver, Joe Chatz of OnTap SportsNet reports.

Kouame has yet to play for Chicago this season, but the fact that head coach Gregg Berhalter said he'll be available suggests he's trending in the right direction. Once he's fit and cleared to play, Kouame should be a regular for Chicago due to his experience in competitive leagues in Europe.

Rominigue Kouame
Chicago Fire
