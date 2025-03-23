Fantasy Soccer
Rominigue Kouame headshot

Rominigue Kouame News: Nets goal in first appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Kouame scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Kouame made his season debut as he entered the match in the 87th minute of play and wasted no time making his mark, as he buried his first goal of the campaign on a shot from the center of the box late in second half extra time. After dealing with an injury early in the campaign, his impressive debut should help earn him more opportunities going forward.

Rominigue Kouame
Chicago Fire
