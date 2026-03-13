Romulo Injury: Comes off injured in CCC action
Romulo left the field due to an undisclosed issue in Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Cincinnati.
Romulo could miss upcoming contests if he's dealing with a serious muscular issue. However, his availability status is currently unclear. The central player, who has featured as both a center-back and holding midfielder this season, would be a major loss in the Tigers' lineup, with Cesar Araujo and Juan Pablo Vigon likely to see increased playing time in his place.
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