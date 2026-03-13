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Romulo Injury: Comes off injured in CCC action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 7:04pm

Romulo left the field due to an undisclosed issue in Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Cincinnati.

Romulo could miss upcoming contests if he's dealing with a serious muscular issue. However, his availability status is currently unclear. The central player, who has featured as both a center-back and holding midfielder this season, would be a major loss in the Tigers' lineup, with Cesar Araujo and Juan Pablo Vigon likely to see increased playing time in his place.

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