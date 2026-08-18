Romulo Injury: Could sit out Pokal clash

Romulo (knee) could miss Saturday's DFB-Pokal opener against Eintracht Trier as a precuation, according to BILD.

Romulo has been managing knee trouble tied to tendon irritation, which kept him out against Bayern Munich, and it's now clouding his outlook for Saturday's DFB-Pokal match against Eintracht Trier. No decision has been made yet, with RB Leipzig reportedly considering another rest for the forward to safeguard the knee ahead of the Bundesliga opener. That suggests the club is prioritizing long-term availability over the cup tie, so a continued assessment of the knee's response to training is the more likely path forward rather than a hurried recovery just to have him ready for Trier.