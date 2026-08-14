Romulo Injury: Dealing with knee pain

Romulo (knee) will miss RB Leipzig's friendly against Bayern Munich on Saturday due to pain, according to Leipziger Volkszeitung.

Romulo finished last season with nine goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, and the club's attacking depth remains a subject of uncertainty, with sporting director Marcel Schafer reportedly still searching for a new forward after a failed move for Fisnik Asllani, a situation that could soon bring increased competition for Romulo's spot as the lead striker. His fitness will be worth monitoring closely as Leipzig approaches the new 2026/27 Bundesliga season, with the campaign opener against Borussia Monchengladbach set for August 29.