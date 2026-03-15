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Romulo Injury: Muscle injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 3:35pm

Romulo has been ruled out for an undisclosed period as he deals with a left hamstring strain, the club reported Sunday.

Romulo is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks after suffering the injury in the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Cincinnati. However, the grade of the issue is unknown, and his return to action will depend on his progress. Cesar Araujo should be active in a defensive midfield role, and Juan Pablo Vigon may also see increased time on the field in Romulo's absence.

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