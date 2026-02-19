Romulo Injury: Pictured in training

Romulo (leg) was spotted in training sessions ahead of the Clausura week seven match against Pachuca.

Romulo is expected to be back in the squad for the next game after missing the previous clash with Cruz Azul due to a muscular issue. Still, it remains a question if he'll start or come off the bench, and whether he'll play as a center-back or a holding midfielder. If deployed in the back line, he'll most likely take the spot from Juan Jose Purata, while his potential inclusion in midfield would affect Cesar Araujo's role. Romulo is currently among the top four players on the squad in most defensive stats, averaging 3.2 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 2.0 tackles per game.