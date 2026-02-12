Romulo Injury: Questionable with muscle issue

Romulo is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Cruz Azul due to a muscular problem in his right leg that has prevented him from training normally during the week, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Wednesday.

Romulo had started in 12 of the previous 13 league contests before suffering the injury and missing the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Forge FC, where Jesus Alberto Angulo took his place in the starting lineup. While it doesn't seem like the midfielder's issue is a big one, it might force him to sit out one or a few matchups. That event would reduce the team's defensive strength, as he's averaging 3.2 clearances, 2.0 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game during the Clausura campaign.