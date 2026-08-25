Romulo Injury: Status uncertain for Gladbach clash

Romulo (knee) remains out of team training as he continues to recover from a tendon issue ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Borussia Monchengladbach, the club announced.

Romulo has yet to return to team training after the knee issue forced him to miss the DFB-Pokal clash against Eintracht Trier, leaving his availability for Saturday uncertain. The forward recorded nine goals and four assists across 30 league appearances last season and should remain an important part of Leipzig's attack once fit. Tidiam Gomis started through the middle in the cup and could retain the role against Gladbach if Romulo is unable to recover in time.