Romulo Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Romulo has been included in Tigres' injury report as he recovers from a left ankle sprain, according to the club.

Romulo had fit into the UANL squad in great form, adding an assist to his five clearances, five tackles and four interceptions in two Liga MX games played. Therefore, his absence is significant and combined with that of Fernando Gorriaran (leg), it could mean a chance for Guido Pizarro and Juan Pablo Vigon to see plenty of minutes in midfield over the next few matches.