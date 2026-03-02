Romulo News: Goal and assist in win

Romulo scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Romulo delivered a standout performance in Sunday's clash against Hamburger, scoring with a clever backheel off a headed pass from Ridle Baku before setting up Yan Diomande for the winner in the second half. He added a season-high three key passes and three tackles in an all-around display. The forward had gone six straight matches without a goal contribution prior to this outing, and this performance could serve as a spark heading into the final push for European places.