Romulo News: On bench Saturday

Romulo (ankle) is available as a substitute option in Saturday's matchup versus Santos.

Romulo recovered from an ankle sprain which prevented him from playing in the previous four league games. He should now be able to play at least a few minutes, most likely in place of either Bernardo Parra or Fernando Gorriaran. The Brazilian was a good all-around contributor during his first few appearances for the Tigers, averaging 2.7 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.7 interceptions and 1.0 chances created per contest.