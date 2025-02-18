Romulo News: Provides assist in win

Romulo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Romulo notched his first assist of the season as he helped open up the scoring in the 47th minute with a pass to Diego Lainez. The defensive midfielder has now appeared in the starting lineup since his recent transfer to Tigres. He was strong defensively in this match, registering four clearances and four interceptions.