Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romulo headshot

Romulo News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Romulo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Romulo notched his first assist of the season as he helped open up the scoring in the 47th minute with a pass to Diego Lainez. The defensive midfielder has now appeared in the starting lineup since his recent transfer to Tigres. He was strong defensively in this match, registering four clearances and four interceptions.

Romulo
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now