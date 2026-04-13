Romulo News: Season high in shots

Romulo registered six shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monchengladbach.

Romulo was the most active in attack, attempting six shots, his highest tally of the season, yet was unable to find the net on any occasion. The forward's struggles in front of goal at home have now extended to six consecutive games without a score on home soil, though he has shown a greater degree of clinical efficiency on the road, netting twice in his last three away fixtures.