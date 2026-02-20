Romulo News: Starts against Tuzos

Romulo (leg) is in the starting lineup for Friday's match against Pachuca.

Romulo returned to training during the week and was quickly restored into a starting role following a one-game absence. He's apparently moving from a center-back position to midfield with Cesar Araujo dropping to a bench spot Friday. The Brazilian will look to stay strong in terms of defensive numbers after remaining among his team's top four players with averages of 3.2 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 2.0 tackles per game over the initial stretch of the season.