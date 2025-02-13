Fantasy Soccer
Ronald Araujo Injury: Doubtful to face Rayo Vallecano

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 12:24pm

Araujo (ankle) is doubtful to play Monday against Rayo Vallecano, Jordi Gil of Diario SPORT reports.

Araujo departed Barcelona's previous match versus Sevilla in the 22nd minute due to an ankle problem, and it's uncertain whether he'll recover in time to play Monday. If he's unable to go Monday, then Pau Cubarsi should start alongside Inigo Martinez at center-back.

Ronald Araujo
Barcelona
