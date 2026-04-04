Ronald Araujo Injury: Subs off before half
Araujo was subbed off due to injury in the 40th minute of Saturday's match against Atlético Madrid.
Araujo was unable to play to the half after coming off with an apparent injury. He came off a goal scored on Mar 22, however has only started twice in the last seven La Liga games. He was replaced by Marc Bernal, who also came off with injury as well.
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