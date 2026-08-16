Ronald Araujo News: Earns Liverpool debut

Araujo featured for 45 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over Como.

Araujo has made his way into the team sheet quickly for Liverpool following his loan to the Premier League, as the defender already came off the bench in a friendly. This comes as he pushes for a starting role following the loss of Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool, competing with another new signing, Jeremy Jacquet, for starting time. The time on the field already is huge as he adjusts to the new club, with the season opener already Aug. 23 against Newcastle.