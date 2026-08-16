Ronald Araujo News: Earns Liverpool debut
Araujo featured for 45 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over Como.
Araujo has made his way into the team sheet quickly for Liverpool following his loan to the Premier League, as the defender already came off the bench in a friendly. This comes as he pushes for a starting role following the loss of Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool, competing with another new signing, Jeremy Jacquet, for starting time. The time on the field already is huge as he adjusts to the new club, with the season opener already Aug. 23 against Newcastle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Araujo See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings4 days ago
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine17 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season23 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Araujo See More