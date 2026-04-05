Ronald Araujo headshot

Ronald Araujo News: Injury minor, option Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Araujo (undisclosed) has only suffered a minor injury and is an option for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Araujo went down in a league match Saturday but has luckily avoided anything serious, as the defender is set to be an option for the club's UCL match on Wednesday. This is massive news after two straight starts at right-back, leaving the club with another option in the defense. However, Jules Kounde has recently recovered from an injury and is likely close to resuming a starting role at right-back.

Ronald Araujo
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Araujo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Araujo See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
6 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
167 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
256 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024