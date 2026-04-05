Ronald Araujo News: Injury minor, option Wednesday
Araujo (undisclosed) has only suffered a minor injury and is an option for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.
Araujo went down in a league match Saturday but has luckily avoided anything serious, as the defender is set to be an option for the club's UCL match on Wednesday. This is massive news after two straight starts at right-back, leaving the club with another option in the defense. However, Jules Kounde has recently recovered from an injury and is likely close to resuming a starting role at right-back.
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