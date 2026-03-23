Ronald Araujo News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win
Araujo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.
Araujo scored the only goal as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0. He was assisted by Joao Cancelo and scored from his only shot of the match. This was the defender's first start in La Liga since early November, having also started in the Champions League against Newcastle earlier in the month. This was also the third goal he has scored this year, from nine shots and five on target.
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