Araujo has been out for some time after dealing with some mental issues following a red card last time the club was in UCL play, stopping him for the past three games. However, he is now off in Tel Aviv on a spiritual and religous trip, hoping to regain some confidence and come back stronger than before following the stint away from the team. It is unknown when he will return and be an option again, hopefully sooner than later, more of a rotational option in the defense with his 10 starts in 15 appearances.