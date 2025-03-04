Ronald Araujo News: Two goals contribution Sunday

Araujo scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Araujo returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three matches and delivered a standout performance. He first scored a goal with a header 10 minutes after halftime before assisting Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 60th minute. The Uruguayan also registered a season-high three tackles. He has been regaining form following a long-term injury and should see consistent playing time for the remainder of the season. His next opportunity to contribute in La Liga comes against Osasuna on Saturday.