Ronald Donkor Injury: Forced off ahead of halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Donkor was forced off in the first half of Saturday's match against Orlando with an injury.

Donkor left the match just ahead of halftime succumbing to injury and being replaced by Wikelman Carmona. The extent of Donkor's injury should be determined ahead of next week's clash with D.C. United as Donkor recently made his season debut following an absence due to a leg injury.

Ronald Donkor
New York Red Bulls
